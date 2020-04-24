The 2020-21 Wisconsin Idea Fellowships have been awarded to nine outstanding undergraduate projects at home and across the globe.

The projects, which are all rooted in the concept of addressing needs identified by community partners, range in topic from food insecurity, the disparity in education, civic responsibility and more. A total of 16 UW–Madison undergraduate students are part of this year’s projects, sponsored by the Morgridge Center for Public Service.

Now in its 22nd year, Wisconsin Idea Fellowships (WIF) are awarded annually to UW–Madison undergraduate projects working to address issues identified by local or global communities. Fellowships are awarded to semester-long or year-long projects designed by an undergraduate student or group of students in collaboration with a community organization and a UW faculty or staff member.

Projects receive both logistical support as well as financial support — up to $7,000 in total depending on project scope and duration. A portion of each project’s funding is awarded to students as a personal stipend, allowing them to pursue a WIF project using time they might have otherwise worked a job. Some projects will begin this summer, and some will last through next May.

Included in this year’s program are also three annual special awards sponsored by: The Michael Thornton and Nora Medina Social Innovation Award.

WISCONSIN IDEA FELLOWSHIPS RECIPIENTS

1. Madison La Follette High School Pantry Project

Students: Danielle Wendricks and Josie Brandmeier

Faculty Adviser: Michael Maguire

Community Partner: La Follette High School

The Madison La Follette High School Pantry Project aims to provide resources to address food security along with equitable and responsible volunteering trainings for students at Madison La Follette High School. Josie and Danielle will work with the Key Harvest Food Pantry to provide infrastructural and programmatic changes. Additionally, the pair will support high school students as they grow as passionate leaders and help to create a succession plan to increase sustainability and coherency across years.

2. Engineers Without Borders: Providing Water to a Rural Community in Ecuador

Students: Alex Yost and Ana Diges

Faculty Adviser: Daniel B. Wright

Community Partner: Engineers Without Borders USA

This Engineers Without Borders project aims to install a water treatment and distribution system in Camarones, Ecuador to provide a safe and reliable water supply year-round to 500 people in a rural community. By working with the Camarones Water Committee, Ana and Alex aim to implement a water supply design that meets community priorities, ensuring community ownership.

3. Student Civic Immersion Program

Students: Albonia Sabani and Tamia Fowlkes

Faculty Adviser: Prenicia Clifton

Community Partner: gener8tor

The Student Civic Immersion program aims to establish a strong understanding of civic responsibility and public service to high school students. The program will provide professional and leadership development skills for students by requiring them to develop and plan a project that aims to better their community in relation to civic engagement, public policy, and issues such as environmental and social justice.

4. Operation Greenhouse: Planting the Seed of Health Education in Namibia

Students: Barbara Hanna and Melanie Sona

Faculty Adviser: Kate McCulloh

Community Partner: Coptic Medical Association of North America

Operation Greenhouse aims to address harsh growing conditions and food insecurity in rural Namibia by creating a controlled greenhouse environment where produce that Namibians have limited access to can be easily acquired. Once in Namibia, Melanie and Barbara will assemble the greenhouse and work with community children to grow the crops and teach classes on nutrition.

5. Beloit Early Readers: Pop-Up Library

Student: Gloria Heiss

Faculty Adviser: Christopher Dakes

Community Partner: Beloit Literacy for Life Initiative

The Beloit Early Readers: Pop-Up Library project aims to increase the ability of under-resourced youth to access books while implementing engaging programming to encourage reading for youth ages six to twelve years in Beloit. Gloria plans to give away at least 1,500 books at various partnering events sponsored by local community organizations in order to address the school districts wide achievement gap.

6. Biomass Briquette Stool

Students: Abigail Lawrence, Michael Yee, Nina Sugaya and Taylor Rosenthal

Faculty Adviser: Leslie Sager

Community Partner: Delve

The Biomass Briquette Stool project serves to mitigate deforestation in Kenya by developing a biomass briquette machine which would create a more sustainable fuel alternative to replace wood. This team of students designed a stool which was trailed over the winter of 2020. Abigail, Nina, Taylor, and Michael will install the Biomass Briquette Stool in local primary schools and train students and staff in how to use the machine.

7. Engaging Young Students Through Garden-Based Education

Student: Jaqueline Olson

Faculty Adviser: Claudia Irene Calderon

Community Partner: Nuestro Mundo Community School

This project has received the “Michael Thornton and Nora Medina Social Innovation Award,” a special honor made possible by a generous endowment fund for WIF projects that support ethnically diverse communities with affordable housing or issues to help close the academic resource gap.

The project will assist Nuestro Mundo (NM)’s Green Team to establish a vegetable garden and initiate a garden-based educational program to engage a diverse group of students, staff and parents through planting, growing, and harvesting fresh produce. The garden will provide a unique opportunity for students and staff to engage in the outdoors, grow fresh fruits and vegetables, gain lifelong skills and introduce students to the importance of nutrition.

8. Testing Ghost Crabs as Bioindicators to Assess Tourism Impacts on Beaches in Manabí, Ecuador

Student: Conner Simon

Faculty Adviser: Catherine Woodward

Community Partner: Ceiba Foundation for Tropical Conservation

This project collaborates with Fundación Ceiba to investigate human impacts on beaches of the Ecuadorian coast in Manabí Province by assessing the density of Ghost crabs, a bioindicator of pollution and human disturbance on sandy beaches, and by recording direct evidence of humans including plastic waste and vehicle tracks. Conner will also present on the values of biodiversity and coastal ecosystem health at several schools with whom Ceiba has already worked and involve Ecuadorian students in data collection.

9. Preventing Diabetic Foot Amputation in Low-Income Settings

Students: Jan Wodnicki

Faculty Adviser: Justin Boutilier

Community Partner: CMC Vellore Hospital

This project aims to develop a machine learning algorithm that can be used to predict the risk of ulcer formation in diabetic individuals and improve the time to initiate treatment. Jan Wodnicki, along with a team of undergraduate engineers are designing a portable thermal imaging booth to collect further thermal imaging data. Jan will travel to India to collect data to inform the first risk-assessment technique for detecting diabetic foot ulcers and preventing diabetic foot amputations.